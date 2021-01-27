Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title developed and published by Garena.

The game features quick-paced action as 50 players land on an island and fight it out against each other to be the last team/person standing.

Sometimes, players face hiccups in Free Fire regarding various issues. As a result, they often look for ways to contact the developers of the game in the hopes of solving their respective in-game problems.

This article looks at everything that players need to know about the Free Fire Help Center.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Free Fire Help Center: All you need to know about resolving in-game issues in 2021

Advertisement

Free Fire Help Center

Players can report the following at the Help Center of Free Fire:

#1 Hacker Report Form

#2 Game Concerns

#3 Payment & Missing Items

#4 Negative Diamonds: Restriction due to Refund Abuse

They can follow these steps to contact the Help Center:

Step 1: Players would first have to visit the ‘ffsupport.zendesk.com’ website and tap on the ‘Submit a Request’ button present in the top-right corner.

Step 2: They should then click on the dialog box and select the ‘Game Concerns’ option.

Step 3: Under the Game Concerns, players will be able to report the following problems:

Abuse Report (Verbal Abuse) Event Issue (missing or unable to claim reward) Event Issue (unable to access event page) Technical Issue

Advertisement

Select the problem

Step 4: They can next select the type of problem and fill in all the details in the text field. They should describe the issue briefly and add the respective documents as proof.

Describe the issue and add the attachments

Step 5: Lastly, players should click on the ‘Submit’ button to send the request to Free Fire Help Center.

Players must note that they have to enter every detail correctly. If any of the data is incorrect, their request will be rejected.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?