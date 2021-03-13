Free Fire Help Center: How to contact customer service to report hackers, payment failure and other issues

Garena Free Fire is one of the most successful mobile battle royale games in the world.

Like every other game, Free Fire has a Help Center that addresses players' grievances and complaints. Players sometimes encounter issues like payment failure while topping up diamonds, facing a hacker in a match, etc. In such cases, they can report the problems by contacting Free Fire's customer service.

This article offers a step-by-step guide on how players can contact the Free Fire Help Center for in-game queries and help.

Contacting the Free Fire Help Center for in-game queries and help

Players can submit a request to the Free Fire Help Center regarding the following problems:

Game Concerns

Payment & Missing Items

Hacker Report Form

Negative Diamonds: Restriction due to Refund Abuse

Players can follow the steps given below to report their issues to Free Fire's Help Center:

Step 1: Players must first visit the "ffsupport.zendesk.com" website and tap on the "Submit a request" button present in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: They then need to select their country and fill out a generic form that asks for their in-game ID details etc. Next, they can click on the drop-down arrow and select the type of request they want to report.

Step 3: Players must choose the problem that falls under a specific type of request and fill in all the details, including the email address, etc.

Describe the issue

Step 4: They will need to describe the issue that they've been facing in-game and attach the required documents (screenshots or videos) as proof. After this, they should tap the "Submit" button.

The proposal will be submitted to the Garena Free Fire support team. It is important to remember that players must enter the information correctly. If the data is not correct, Free Fire will deny their appeal.

