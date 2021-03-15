Free Fire Holi event: How to collect legendary gun skins every day for free

The Free Fire developers frequently introduce in-game events along with several rewards to celebrate different occasions that keep the title engaging.

Recently, Garena announced a few events on the Indian servers to celebrate Holi. The check-in event has already begun, and players can now claim several legendary gun skin (time-limited) trials.

This article provides a guide on how players can collect the legendary gun skins every day for free.

Holi Battle Check-in event in Garena Free Fire

Holi Battle Check-in

The "Holi Battle Check-in" event commenced today, and users will be able to claim legendary gun skin trials every day until March 21, 2021.

There are several skins that players can procure by logging in daily for seven days. The rewards are as follows:

Login 1 Day: M79 - Demolitionist and AN94 - Spikey Spine

Login 2 Day: MP5 - Demolitionist and M79 - Hipster Bunny

Login 3 Day: M1014 - Demolitionist and AWM - Duke Swallowtail

Login 4 Day: AUG - Party Animal and P90 - Rebel Academy

Login 5 Day: Woodpecker - Party Animal and SCAR - Mystic Seeker

Login 6 Day: M5000 - Party Animal and M60 - Spirited Overseers

Login 7 Day: SCAR - Party Animal, Groza - Great Plunder and Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The trial period for the gun skins is seven days.)

How to claim the legendary gun skins in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem the gun skin trial in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must open Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Calendar" icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Players must tap on the "Calendar" icon

Step 2: They should click on the "Holi Festival 28/3" section and tap the "Holi Battle Check-in" tab.

Click on the Holi Battle Check-in tab

Step 3: The rewards will then appear on the players' screen. They can tap on the "Claim" button present beside the respective items to redeem them.

The gun skins in Free Fire can be equipped from the "Weapons" section.

