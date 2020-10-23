Free Fire: How to change your nickname for free with rename card

When you start playing, you can set your in-game name in Free Fire as per your wishes. This helps you stand out from the pack when you start your journey of mastering this game. But in case of a change of mind later, there is also the option of changing this name.

However, changing a name in Garena Free Fire comes at a cost, and you will need to shell out 390 diamonds to do so.

But many of you do not have enough diamonds or do not wish to spend this currency to change their IGNs. Hence, you look for alternative means to do so without spending the in-game currency. If you are one of those, then you are in the right place.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to change your nickname at no cost.

Free Fire: Guide to change nickname for free using rename card

Regional Battle Season 3

You can avail of the rename card as a reward from the Free Fire Regional Battle Season 3. You have to earn a total of 10000 points to avail of it.

You also have to play matches to earn these points, and a Booyah in the battle royale mode will net you 150 points. Second and third-place finishes will grant you 100 and 50 points, respectively. Every kill that you bag will also result in 10 points.

In the Clash Squad mode, every Booyah gets 25 points, and a kill, five points.

After you have claimed the rename card, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Click on the profile present on the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Select the yellow name-change icon beside your name.

Step 3: A dialog box appears, prompting you to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: Type in the desired IGN in the text field and click confirm (It will have an icon of the card on it).

The name will successfully get changed.

