Raistar vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and M8N are two famous Free Fire content creators. They are immensely popular among the players and have millions of subscribers on their YouTube channels. Many fans look up to them because of their exceptional gameplay and skills.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played in 14334 squad matches and has a win tally of 2560 that comes down to a win ratio of 17.85%. He has notched up 48759 kills and managed an impressive K/D ratio of 4.14.

The YouTuber has 705 Booyahs from 4448 duo games that translate to a win rate of 15.84%, in the process racking up 14298 kills for an excellent K/D ratio of 3.82.

Lastly, in solo matches, the streamer has bettered his foes in 401 games from 3487 games played for a win percentage of 11.49%. He has bagged 10673 frags at a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

In the present Ranked Season 18, the content creator has played 29 squad matches and emerged victorious in six of them, having a win ratio of 20.68%. With 73 kills, he has maintained a good K/D ratio of 3.17.

Apart from this, the internet star has also played a single solo and duo match each but is yet to secure a kill and register a Booyah.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N has participated in 12041 squad games and has 1493 first-place finishes for a win percentage of 12.39%. He has amassed 37649 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 3.57.

The YouTuber has triumphed in 764 duo matches from 2983 games, maintaining a win rate of 25.61%. He has registered 11725 kills at an exceptional K/D ratio of 5.28.

The streamer has finished first in 213 solo matches from the 1261 games, translating to a win percentage of 16.89%. He has accumulated 4077 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.89

Ranked stats

He has a single Booyah from 118 squad games in the current ranked season, having a K/D ratio of 0.84%. The internet star has 294 kills in these matches for a good K/D ratio of 2.51.

He has seven matches in the duo mode and two wins for a win rate of 28.57%. The content creator has claimed 18 kills in these matches.

He has also played one solo match but is yet to win.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

If we look at both players’ stats ignoring the fact they have played in different servers, Raistar has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad stats. However, M8N has an edge on both the fronts in the solo and duo matches.

Raistar leaps ahead in the ranked squad stats. However, it is not possible to compare the stats of the other two modes since both haven’t played sufficient matches.

