Free Fire: How to collect free jigsaws in Operation Chrono event

A new Free Fire update, themed 'The Rise of Chrono', will soon be rolled out on 7th December.

In the meantime, the game's developers have introduced an event called Guess The Ambassador. The event began on 2nd December and will end on 6th December.

Under Guess The Ambassador, users can take part in a sub-event called the Jigsaw Event to win exclusive rewards. However, they have to enter certain in-game codes to collect all the jigsaw puzzles in the event.

This article discusses the ways of collecting those codes and how players can arrange the jigsaw puzzles to guess the name of the ambassador and win the event.

How to collect free jigsaws in Operation Chrono event in Garena Free Fire

After opening the Guess The Ambassador event, the Jigsaw event menu will be displayed. Players will then see a title box where they will need to type in the name of the ambassador.

After scrolling down the page, a set of jigsaw puzzles will appear, with 5 pieces of jigsaws to collect and arrange. One random puzzle piece is given to each of the players by default to share and collect codes.

Players can collect these codes by following the steps given below:

Open the Guess The Ambassador event on Free Fire's event section tab.

After opening the event, scroll down to the jigsaw puzzle section where 1 piece of the jigsaw will be given to you.

Tap on the option Give Jigsaw Code.

Tap again on the puzzle piece to check the box and press on confirm.

A new menu will appear, displaying the code of the jigsaw piece.

Copy it down and share it with friends so that they can do the same. Exchange codes with each other to get all of them and then collect all the pieces of the puzzle to write down the correct answer.

Players can also visit Free Fire's official social media platforms to collect jigsaw codes.

