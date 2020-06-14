Free Fire: How to collect Swim Ring B

Garena Free Fire's new event, 'Beach Party', is at its peak now.

Let's take a look at all the locations where you can find Swim Ring B.

Image Credit: Techbloat

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS devices.

It features a typical battle royale style gameplay. The players land on a barren island, look for weapons and try to eliminate other players. The goal is to be the last one standing on the map in order to win the match.

The game has received critical success after its release. It was the most downloaded mobile game in 2019 and received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' from Google Play Store in the same year.

Recently, the developers added a new live in-game event named 'Beach Party Event'. The event introduced a ton of free in-game rewards such as the first flying pet 'Falco' and its Hellfire Skin into the game. Free dresses have also been added to the game and are available in the Event's tab.

One of the missions 'Misha's Lost Swim Bubble' to get the Captain Bubbles Bundle is fairly difficult to achieve. Thus, here is a guide to help you get the Swim Rings B in the game.

How to get the Swim Ring B in Free Fire?

Misha's Lost Swim Bubble

To complete the 'Misha's Lost Swim Bubble' mission in the game, you need to collect Swim Rings A and B. The easiest way to get these Swim bubbles is by daily logging into the game and claiming these swim rings. Each day, there will be a swim ring up for grabs till 14th June.

However, apart from that, you can break little sandcastles spawned randomly across the maps to get the swim ring A. But you cannot complete the Swim ring B by this method. To increase your chances of getting the Swim ring B in the Map, here is a map to make it easier for you to find the Swim Ring B:

Places where you can find Swim Ring B ( Image Credit: Jay Gaming/YT)

If you get enough Swim Rings, you can redeem the Captain Bubbles Bundle for free in the game.

