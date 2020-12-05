Free Fire: How to get a 100% discount on diamond top-ups

Free Fire is one of the best battle royale titles available for mobile platforms. It is one of the most downloaded games of 2020. One of the things that set the game apart is the abundance of gun skins, costume bundles, characters, pets, and other in-game items.

However, to acquire these in-game items, players are required to expend the in-game currency, i.e. diamonds. Diamonds must be bought with real money. So, many gamers are often on the lookout for alternative ways to get diamonds at a much lower cost.

This article looks at one website where players can get a bonus while purchasing diamonds.

100% discount for Free Fire diamond top-ups in Gameskharido

GamesKharido. is a website that provides a 100% discount on Free Fire's diamond top-ups.

Note: Only first-time users of the GamesKharido website can avail of the 100% discount on diamond top-ups.

Players can follow these steps below to purchase diamonds from this website:

Visit the official Games Kharido website.

Click here for the link to the website.

Login to the account on Games Kharido via Facebook or Free Fire ID

Log in either via Facebook or the Free Fire user ID after clicking on the Free Fire game icon on the website.

Select the number of diamonds to top-up

Next, select the required mode of payment and the number of diamonds to purchase by scrolling down the page and choosing from the list of price and amount of diamond top-ups.

Make the payment and after the payment is successful, the players will soon receive the top-ups in their in-game account of Free Fire.

Prices of diamonds and available payment methods on Games Kharido

Here is the list for the cost of diamonds on the website:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

The payment methods available on the website are:

PayTM

UPI

Net Banking