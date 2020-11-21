Free Fire: How to get DJ Alok with free diamonds in November 2020

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has several unique aspects like characters and pets that separate it from the other offerings in the genre.

Free Fire offers players a variety of characters, totaling 34. Each one, except Adam and Eve, boasts a unique ability that aids users on the battlefield. DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire due to his ability – Drop the Beat.

Players can purchase him for 599 diamonds, which isn’t a feasible option for every user. Hence, they look for ways to obtain the character for free.

Get DJ Alok at no cost in November 2020 in Free Fire

(It is important to note that this article provides users with various methods to get diamonds for free. Players can later use these diamonds to purchase Alok in Free Fire)

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted and popular options. Players will receive Google Play Credits upon completing simple and straightforward surveys. However, the payout for each survey varies. Users can later utilize the Play Credits to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire, which can be used to obtain DJ Alok.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT (Get-paid to) website which can be used by the players. They can earn SB by completing several activities like surveys, quizzes, daily searches, and more. Users can later use the SB to redeem various rewards available on the website. However, the payout option differs depending on the country of the users.

Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a popular GPT application and functions similarly to Swagbucks. Users have to complete various tasks to get rewards. The downside is that players can only withdraw earnings as PayPal money and then use it to purchase diamonds.

It is recommended that players never use illicit tools like the Free Fire Diamond Generators as they are illegal. If found guilty, users will be permanently banned.

