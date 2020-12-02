How to get Free Fire diamonds for free in December 2020?

Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics. Most of these items can be acquired by the users via diamonds, one of the in-game currencies. Moreover, they can also purchase the "Elite Pass" for using it.

It is essential to note that the diamonds aren’t free, and users will have to spend their money to procure them, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone. Hence, they look for alternative ways to obtain the currency for free.

In this article, we share some insights on how players can obtain the in-game currency for free in Garena Free Fire.

Getting diamonds for free in Free Fire

It is important to note that getting something for free isn’t just a matter of clicks and that the players would have to complete various tasks.

#1 Swagbucks

Swagbucks (Image via Swagbucks)

Swagbucks is a trusted GPT (Get-paid-to) website. To get the rewards, players would have to complete various offers like answering surveys and daily polls, watching videos, and conducting daily searches.

Upon the completion of offers, users will receive SB, which can be used to redeem various rewards, including gift cards and more.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most used applications. Players would have to complete short and straightforward surveys in the app to earn Google Play Credits. They can later use these credits to purchase Diamonds in Free Fire. However, the payout from each survey varies.

#3 Prize Rebel

PrizeRebel (Image via PrizeRebel)

Prize Rebel is a prominent GPT website, and it functions similarly to that of Swagbucks. Likewise, users would have to complete tasks like surveys and more to earn points. The points can be used to attain several rewards and more, but the cash out methods may vary depending upon the country of the users.

Players must not use illicit tools like unlimited diamond generators as they are illegal. If found guilty, they would be permanently banned from the game.

