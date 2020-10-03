Free Fire: How to get free diamonds in October 2020

Free Fire offers its players an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics and items. Most of these exquisite items can be obtained by using diamonds.

Diamonds are, however, not free as players have to pay from their pockets to acquire them in the game. Purchasing diamonds is understandably not a feasible option for every player, so many users often look for various means by which they can get them for free.

In this article, we list out a number of ways through which you can get diamonds in Free Fire at no cost.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2020

Players must note that obtaining diamonds for free is not just a matter of clicks as they would have to complete various tasks to obtain them. With that said, here are a few ways through which you can to get free diamonds in the game:

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted apps on the mobile platform. This app requires players to complete short surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits. These credits can later be used to attain diamonds. It is important to note that the payout varies from survey to survey.

#2 GPT Apps

There are several GPT apps, such as Easy Rewards, Poll Pay and Clickloot, that are available in the market.

These apps also require players to complete tasks like surveys, quizzes, and more to get points that can later be used to redeem rewards like gift cards, PayPal cash, vouchers for e-commerce websites and more. The payout options will differ based on the region of the users.

#3 GPT websites

Get Paid To (GPT) websites are very similar to GPT apps. They have identical tasks, including quizzes and surveys, that players can complete to attain rewards. Some of these websites are Swagbucks, Prize Rebel and YSense.

Players should never resort to the use of illicit applications such as Free Fire diamond generators and unlimited diamond mods because they do not work and will eventually lead to a permanent ban.

