Raistar vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and SK Sabir Boss are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the Indian gaming community. They boast millions of subscribers on their YouTube channels courtesy of their insane skills in the battle royale as well as their gameplay.

In this article, we compare the stats of Raistar and SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of SK Sabir Boss is 55479535.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25054 squad games and has won 8340 of them, making his win rate 33.28%. He has a massive kill count (89282) and an equally impressive K/D ratio of 5.34.

Advertisement

The famous YouTuber has played comparative fewer solo and duo matches. He has 596 Booyahs from 2864 duo matches, which translates to a win rate of 20.81%. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode and has 7784 kills to his name.

SK Sabir Boss has 1568 games in the solo mode, securing 141 victories at a win rate of 8.99%. In the process, he has killed 3202 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1088 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season. He has won 284 games and has a win rate of 26.10%. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.73 and has racked up 3001 kills.

The renowned content creator has played 48 duo games and has secured 6 wins. He has 89 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.12.

He also has 1 solo game to his name and is yet to win a match in this mode.

Advertisement

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of Raistar is 12022250.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Raistar has played a total of 14242 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2545 of them, with a win rate of 17.86%. He has registered 48585 kills and has an impressive K/D ratio of 4.15.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has 705 Booyahs from 4444 matches, maintaining a win rate of 15.86% and a K/D ratio of 3.82. He has secured 14293 kills in this mode.

Raistar has played 3473 solo matches and has won on 401 occasions, which makes his win rate 11.55%. He has 10653 kills to his name and has a K/D ratio of 3.47 in this mode.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, Raistar has won 21 of 231 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 9.09%. He has registered 556 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.65.

He has also played 12 duo games but is yet to win a match in this mode in the current ranked season.

Raistar has also featured in 22 solo games but has only won a single game. He has 45 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Raistar have exceptional stats in Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and a win rate in the lifetime squad mode. He also has a better win rate in the duo mode.

Meanwhile, Raistar is better on both fronts in the lifetime solo mode while he is also ahead in K/D ratio in the duo mode.

Comparing the ranked stats in the solo mode is, however, not possible since SK Sabir Boss has only played one game.

Having said that, SK Sabir Boss has better stats- when it comes to the K/D ratio and win rate- in the squad and duo modes.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?