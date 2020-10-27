Free Fire: How to get free diamonds using GPT sites

The trend of battle royale games on the mobile platform has picked up pace, and titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile are the forerunners in this genre. The fast-paced BR title, Free Fire, has found the right presence and accumulated a vast player base.

Like every other BR game, Free Fire features several gun skins, outfits, and other unique aspects like characters and pets with abilities and skills. Some of these enhance the overall gameplay while others, like outfits and emotes, are quite enchanting to equip. Nevertheless, players desire to lay their hands on these in-game items.

Users are required to spend in-game currency called diamonds to obtain most of these items. In turn, they have to spend actual money to acquire this currency, which is not feasible for everyone. Hence, such players look for other ways to procure this in-game currency.

In this article, we provide some legit ways to get diamonds in Free Fire using GPT sites.

Guide to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire using GPT sites

GPT, or Get Paid To, sites provide players with rewards for completing several tasks. Many such popular websites are around, like Swagbucks, YSense, and Grabpoints. The functioning of these sites is remarkably similar; however, the checkout method varies.

Let’s take an in-depth look at the functioning of one such website, i.e., Swagbucks.

Swagbucks

Users have to first create an account on this website and complete several tasks, including answering surveys, watching videos, answering daily polls, conducting daily searches, etc., to earn rewards.

The featured ways usually require users to make some kind of purchase to earn SB, their on-site currency.

Ways to get SB

Players can also earn 1 SB just by answering the daily poll. Also, they have the option to answer surveys to earn SB. However, the number of SB per survey varies according to the provider and users. There is an option to earn SB by doing a daily search as well.

The website releases Swag Code on its social media handles, which also provide users with SB. Also, by completing the daily goal, they can earn additional SB. The payout or methods to redeem this SB varies from region to region, with most having the option of Google Play Giftcard.

Cash Out options

If players don’t have this option, they can usually cash out with PayPal money and purchase the diamonds in Free Fire.

