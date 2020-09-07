Free Fire has a wide variety of gun skins. These skins are not only visually appealing but some of them even enhance the stats of a weapon. However, players have to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to obtain them.

The developers of the game, however, frequently add various events to provide players with an opportunity to get these skins for free.

They have recently added the ‘Roll the Dice’ event which offers players a chance to get the Rapper Underworld M1887.

In this article, we will explain how you can get the M1887 skin in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: How to get the new M1887 skin

Roll the Dice event in Free Fire

The new M1887 skin can be availed via the ‘Roll the Dice’ event. The event, which begins today, will end on 13th September.

Players have to roll the dice and land on the Grand Prize spot to obtain the Treasure boxes. It can be used to redeem the 'Rapper Underworld M1887' and other rewards of your choice like 'Gang Legman (Top)', 'Gang Deputy (Top)', 'Gang Legman (Bottom)', 'Gang Deputy (Bottom)' and the 'Rapper Underworld Surfboard'.

Treasure Box redemption

By rolling the dice, players can also obtain various other smaller prizes, including 'Diamond Royale Voucher', 'Weapon Royale Voucher', 'Spikey Spine AN94 Box', 'Death M1014 Box', 'Urban Rager Gun Box', 'Biker Gun Box', 'Gold Royale Voucher', 'Celestial Street Badge', 'Pet Food', '50x Universal Fragments', 'Bounty Tokens' and 'Bonfire'.

However, these rewards come at a cost; players have to spend 20 diamonds to roll the dice once and shell out 90 diamonds to roll it five times.

In-game rules of the event

