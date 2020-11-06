Free Fire: How to get Rocket Tokens in the game

Free Fire recently started its Diwali celebrations, with the game's developers introducing an event called Diwali 14.11. This event has many other sub-events that can be completed to acquire exciting prizes like emotes, weapon skins, costumes, the Fearless Warrior bundle, and many more.

A Diwali sub-event in Free Fire called Diwali Ludo (event duration 6-15 November) offers players a chance to win a Fearless Warrior bundle, Carrot-nator AN94 Gunbox, Weapon Royale voucher, and Robo box for free!

To do so, players have to play a game of ludo by rolling the dice icon. While the first roll is free, the rest of the rolls require special tokens called Rocket Tokens.

Rocket Tokens can be found in the game at various locations. In this article, we will locate places with the maximum probability of finding these tokens in Free Fire.

Rocket Token locations in Free Fire

Rocket Tokens are scarce in the game, and a player can find a maximum of 8-10 tokens per round. Players are advised to play non-ranked matches and find these tokens in the locations listed below:

Shipyard

Peak

Clock-Tower

Plantation

Mars Electric

Pochinok

There is no specific point in these locations where Rocket Tokens can definitely be found but the majority of these locations are found to have Rocket Tokens in two-story buildings, double-door houses, and small compounds.

Hence, a detailed search in these areas will surely be fruitful and can help a player get enough tokens in Free Fire.

Diwali Ludo

After collecting these tokens, let us discuss the rules of the Diwali Ludo event to properly utilize the Rocket Tokens.

Roll the dice

As Free Fire's event description states in the Diwali Ludo event:

Players can spend 1 rocket token to roll the dice.

Tap on a Grand Prize to preview the route that needs to be completed to win the prize.

Now choose a piece to move the number of steps based on the dice result.

Complete a route of a particular Grand Prize and win the reward.

The event duration in Free Fire is from 6th November 2020 to 15th November 2020, giving the players an ample amount of time to collect the tokens in-game and to play Ludo to win exciting prizes.

