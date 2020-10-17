Free Fire: How to top-up diamonds from Games Kharido

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire and are used for various purposes. Players can purchase several exclusive items from the shop using them, along with the Elite Pass, the tier-based reward system.

Diamonds aren’t free, however, and users have to spend real money to purchase them. There are several top-up websites that they can utilize to attain this currency, and Games Kharido is one of the most trusted sites used by thousands worldwide.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to top-up diamonds from this site.

Free Fire: Guide get top-up diamonds from Games Kharido

Image Credits: Gameskharido.in

Games Kharido is one of the most popular sites to top-up Free Fire diamonds. It provides users with a 100% bonus on the first top-up. Following are the steps to purchase diamonds from here:

Step 1: Open the official website of Games Kharido here.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in via the Free Fire ID or Facebook account.

Log in options

Step 3: Various top-up options appear on the screen. Select the required amount of diamonds to purchase.

Step 4: After making a successful payment, the diamonds will be added to the Free Fire account.

Here are all the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido:

Various top-up options

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

As mentioned earlier, the bonus diamonds are only for the first top-up.

In total, there are three payment options for Indian users — PayTM, Netbanking, and UPI.

