Free Fire: How to keep stylish in-game names using symbols

Free Fire has grown immensely since its release around three years ago, and the game recently crossed 100 million daily active users, underlining its popularity.

The constant in-game updates have led to an influx of players. Many of the newer ones joining the game desire to have a stylish name, but most do not know how to do so using fancy symbols which is what we discuss in this article.

Free Fire: How to keep a stylish in-game name using symbols

Lingojam - one such website

To get such stylish IGNs, players need to use websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and lingojam.com, as regular keyboards on mobiles do not support fancy symbols and fonts.

Most of these websites function similarly, and users can follow these steps to generate stylish names:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the required name in the text field, after which several outputs with various symbols and fonts will be displayed.

Step 3: Find the desired name and copy it. This IGN can later be pasted while changing the same in Free Fire.

How to change the name in Free Fire

Changing name in Free Fire is a simple task, and players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile icon on the top-left corner of the main screen.

Open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile icon on the top-left corner of the main screen. Step 2: The profile will open up; press on the yellow rename icon.

The profile will open up; press on the yellow rename icon. Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking to enter the new nickname. Users have to paste the copied name and click on the button below it.

It'll cost the gamers around 390 diamonds to change their names in Free Fire.

