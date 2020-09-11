Free Fire: How many MB is the OB24 Advance Server?

Garena has finally opened the Advance Server of Free Fire for the beta testing of the upcoming OB24 update. This testing commenced on 10th September and will last around a week. As per the official website, this server will be closed on 17th September.

Like the global version of Free Fire, the official advance test server application is not available on Google Play Store. For this, the developers have designed a separate app that they upload on Free Fire's official website.

Size of the Free Fire OB24 Advance Server

The size of the latest Advance Server is around 1.16 GB. Players will need approximately 1.5 GB of free storage space on their Android phones to accommodate this application.

Meanwhile, the Advance Server has not been released for iOS devices. However, players who own iOS phones can expect the global update in two weeks. As per reports, Garena will release the OB24 update worldwide in the last week of September.

Steps to download Free Fire OB24 update Advance Server

Download link here.

Signup using the Advance Server form on the official website of Garena Free Fire. Once the application is approved, players can grab the APK file from the link mentioned above. They need to enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option. If not, users can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources. They can locate the APK file and install it. After the installation is complete, gamers must log in to the guest account to proceed.

Note: Many players are facing issues while logging in to the game, which is probably due to heavy load on the servers. In this case, they need to wait for sometime before accessing the game.

Players can consider re-downloading the package if they face the 'parsing the package error' during installation. Moreover, they do not need to uninstall the global version of the game.

