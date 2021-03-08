Free Fire: How to rank up faster and reach Heroic tier in Season 20

The Heroic tier in Free Fire is next to the topmost tier level in the game, i.e., Grand Master and requires 3200+ points to reach the tier. Grand Master tier is not attainable quite as easily but the Heroic tier can be achieved by grinding.

Rank pushing in Free Fire is hence not an easy task to do. It requires patience and consistency. Players need to gradually earn rank points to tier up their positions in the rank system untill they reach Heroic.

This article will share some of the important tips that might help players in rank push and reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire Season 20 as quickly as possible.

Five tips to reach Heroic tier faster in Free Fire Season 20

#1 Choosing the character

Choosing the correct character can be a crucial factor while pushing ranks in the game, as it solely takes up a lot of responsibility for the gameplay of the player.

For optimum results, it is best to opt for DJ Alok as he provides the most suitable abilities for constant healing and increased movement speed. This will greatly improve your odds of winning the game.

#2 Playing with friends in a squad

It is necessary to play in a squad especially with game friends. Playing solo is never suggested as it is tougher to grind solo to the Heroic tier. With friends, players will have better communication, better tactics, and hence, better chances of surviving till the end.

#3 Correct usage of utilities

Utilities like gloo wall grenades and smoke grenades must be used correctly. It is always recommended to carry grenades and gloo wall grenades as they may come in handy during the last circles of the game.

#4 Safe landing

Landing safely is another criteria that players must follow while pushing to the Heroic tier. Players are recommended to land far away from the path of flight to reduce the chances of early fights and improve their chances of surviving till the end. This will allow them to earn more rank points and hence push the ranks much faster.

#5 Correct weapon combination

Correct weapon combinations are always necessary while rank pushing in Free Fire. As players tend to play safely while rank pushing, they are recommended to carry one close-range and one mid-range weapon. For example, players can use any AR and a SMG or Shotgun for their game.