Free Fire: How to get free character Kapella without spending diamonds

Free Fire players can get Kapella, UMP-Kpop Stardom, and the Kapella Outfit for free.

Kapella has the ability to increase the effects of healing items and healing skills.

Free Fire Kapella Patch

The Free Fire OB21 update has been released officially and has brought a number of new features, like the character Kapella, pet Ottero, the Clash Squad Ranked mode and more.

The new OB21 update is also named the Kapella patch, and a Kapella Top-Up event has been introduced in the game, where players can get the Kapella character, along with the Kapella Outfit and the UMP-Kpop Stardom permanent gun skin without spending any Diamonds.

Kapella Top-Up Event

(Event Period: 8th April - 14th April)

During the event period, players will only have to top up the required amount of Diamonds to get the listed rewards for free. They do not need to spend these Diamonds on the character or on other rewards.

Top Up with 100 Diamonds to get Kapella Character for free.

Top Up with 300 Diamonds to get UMP-Kpop Stardom permanent gun skin for free.

Top Up with 500 Diamonds to get Kapella Outfit for free.

Kapella Top Up Event

Kapella is a popular pop singer and star, and she can increase the effects of healing items and healing skills, alongside reducing HP loss.

At Level 1, she increases the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10%. She also reduces HP when downed by 20% while being at maximum level, the effects of healing items is increased by 20%, and HP loss is reduced when downed by 30%.

