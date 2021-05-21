Free Fire Indian region redeem codes for today (May 21): List of free rewards revealed

Many Free Fire players are actively looking for redeem codes because they provide exclusive rewards such as cosmetics that otherwise must be purchased with diamonds.

These codes aren’t meant for users globally and can be used to claim rewards by players in a given region. When users from other than the specified servers attempt to redeem the code, the following error message appears:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

The latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indian region offers multiple cosmetic items, including surfboard skin, bat skin, and an avatar.

Free Fire redeem code for May 21

Rewards

Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Please note that the code provided above is intended for players on the Indian server.

How to use Free Fire India server redeem code

It is a reasonably straightforward process to redeem in Free Fire from the official rewards redemption website. Here are the steps players need to take:

Step 1: Players can access the game's official website through this link to redeem the rewards.

Step 2: To use the code, users need to sign in with their Free Fire ID. Available platforms include Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Enter the code

Guest users are restricted from using the Free Fire redeem codes, and they may decide to bind their ID to one of the platforms.

Step 3: Then paste the code and click the confirm button. After the confirmation dialog box appears, click the "OK" button.

Click OK

It takes less than 24 hours for the rewards to appear in your account.

Step 4: Items can be claimed from the mail section.

Surfboard and Avatar can be equipped from the 'collection' section, while, for Guitar Basher, players must head to the armory.

Getting the rewards quickly is crucial since every Free Fire redeem code has an expiration date, after which they become invalid.

