Free Fire on Jio phone is fake, and all fraudulent links, videos can harm your device

The battle royale genre has grown exponentially on the mobile platform, and titles like Garena Free Fire have emerged as fan favorites. This quick-paced shooter has an enormous player base worldwide.

Some users even desire to play the game on several other devices, like Jio phones. However, it is essential to note that playing this title on such a phone isn’t possible.

Also read: SK Sabir Gaming vs. B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Playing Free Fire on a Jio phone isn't possible, and such fraudulent links can harm the device

One such video

Several videos on YouTube and other social media platforms claim to run Free Fire on the Jio phone. But doing so isn’t possible, and such clips deceive the audience by playing gameplay footage/recordings of Free Fire on the phone. Moreover, such files might contain malware and virus(es) and harm the devices.

The following are a few reasons why it isn’t possible to run Free Fire on the Jio phone:

Advertisement

#1 Compatibility

Free Fire is only available on the Android and iOS platforms. In contrast, Jio Phone functions on the KaiOS. Hence, the game isn’t compatible with the Jio Phone.

#2 Specifications

Jio Phone has 512 MB of RAM, which is not sufficient to run games like Garena Free Fire.

#3 Keypad and screen size

It is impossible to perform complex in-game actions like crouching, shooting, scoping, and more while using a keypad. Also, playing the game on the small screen of Free Fire is quite tricky.

Conclusion

All such videos and websites to have surfaced online are fake, and users are recommended to stay away from such download links. Players shouldn’t waste their time and search for means to play Free Fire on a Jio phone since it is not possible due to compatibility issues.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?