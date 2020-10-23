Free Fire latest version APK file for Android: Download link and step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire is a prominent battle royale game developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena worldwide. Since its release in 2017, it has garnered over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, underlining its popularity.

Many gamers wish to try out this title and can download it directly from the Play Store or using APK and OBB files. This article provides a detailed guide to download the latest version of Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire; Latest version APK file download guide for Android

Players need to download both the APK and OBB files for playing this game:

Garena Free Fire latest version APK download link: Click here

Garena Free Fire latest version OBB download link: Click here

The APK file size is 45.1 MB, while the size of the OBB file is 551.57 MB. Users would have to make sure that they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading them.

Players can follow these steps to install Garena Free Fire on their devices:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option on the device and install the APK file. They can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Now, users have to rename the OBB file to ‘main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth’ and paste it to the following directory: Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (they can create a folder with the respective name if there isn’t one).

Step 4: After the OBB file is copied, players can open Garena Free Fire on their devices.

If they face any error stating that ‘there was a problem parsing the package,’ they can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

