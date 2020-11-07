Free Fire boasts an extensive collection of exclusive in-game items. Most of these items can be purchased by the users using diamonds, one of the currencies of the game. However, diamonds aren’t free, and players have to spend real money to buy them.

There are several ways to purchase diamonds, with top-ups websites being one such option. There are several websites in the market, like Games Kharido, Codashop, and more. In this article, we look at three top-up websites to purchase Free Fire diamonds with their prices.

Free Fire: List of all Diamonds top-up websites with price

#1 SEAGM (SEA Gamer Mall)

Image Credits: seagm.com

SEAGM or SEA Gamer Mall is one of the most trusted top-ups websites that the players can use. Apart from the regular top-ups, users can also purchase the Free Fire weekly and monthly memberships from SEAGM.

Following are the diamond top-ups available on the website:

INR 168 – 210 Diamonds

INR 499 – 645 Diamonds

INR 831 – 1080 Diamonds

INR 1661 – 2200 Diamonds

INR 3288 – 4450 Diamonds

INR 4932 – 6900 Diamonds

#2 Codashop

Image Credits: codashop.com

Codashop is widely used and is quite popular amongst the community. It regularly runs offers that provide users with additional benefits. There are currently three payment options available for Indian users – PayTM, UPI, and Net Banking.

Here are the prices of the top-ups on Codashop:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

#3 Games Kharido

Image Credits: Gameskharido.in

GamesKharido provides the users with a 100% top-up bonus on the first purchase. The payment options available on Games Kharido are the same as that of Codashop.

Here are the top-ups available for the users:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

