In Free Fire, the players can use Diamonds to purchase a wide range of exclusive in-game items. But they don't come for free, and the users need to spend a considerable amount of money to procure them.

There are several ways through which players can get the in-game currency, top-up websites being one of them. In this article, we have compiled a list of all the websites to top-up Free Fire Diamonds in India.

Free Fire: List of websites to top up diamonds in India

#1 Codashop

Codashop is one of the most used top-up websites worldwide. It also provides users with various offers with each purchase of Diamonds. Here are the prices of Diamonds top-ups on the website:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

#2 Games Kharido

This is another popular and trusted website amongst the Free Fire community. Currently, the players can get a 100% top-up bonus on Games Kharido upon the first purchase.

Following are the top-ups available:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds + 5600

#3 SEAGM (SEA Gamers Mall)

Apart from the regular top-ups, SEAGM also offers Free Fire weekly and monthly memberships.

INR 165 – 210 Diamonds

INR 488 – 645 Diamonds

INR 812 – 1080 Diamonds

INR 1623 – 2200 Diamonds

INR 3212 – 4450 Diamonds

INR 4818 – 6900 Diamonds

#4 MooGold

Players can directly top-up Diamonds by entering their UID and IGN, and they don't need to login onto the website.

Following Diamonds top-ups are available on MooGold:

INR 165.63 – 210 Diamonds

INR 645.01 – 645 Diamonds

INR 779.37 – 1080 Diamonds

INR 1640 – 2200 Diamonds

INR 3279.23 – 4450 Diamonds

INR 4914.58 – 6900 Diamonds

