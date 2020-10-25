In Free Fire, the players can use Diamonds to purchase a wide range of exclusive in-game items. But they don't come for free, and the users need to spend a considerable amount of money to procure them.
There are several ways through which players can get the in-game currency, top-up websites being one of them. In this article, we have compiled a list of all the websites to top-up Free Fire Diamonds in India.
Free Fire: List of websites to top up diamonds in India
#1 Codashop
Codashop is one of the most used top-up websites worldwide. It also provides users with various offers with each purchase of Diamonds. Here are the prices of Diamonds top-ups on the website:
- INR 40 - 50 Diamonds
- INR 80 - 100 Diamonds
- INR 240 - 310 Diamonds
- INR 400 - 520 Diamonds
- INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds
- INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds
- INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds
#2 Games Kharido
This is another popular and trusted website amongst the Free Fire community. Currently, the players can get a 100% top-up bonus on Games Kharido upon the first purchase.
Following are the top-ups available:
- INR 40 - 50 Diamonds + 50
- INR 80 - 100 Diamonds + 100
- INR 240 - 310 Diamonds + 310
- INR 400 - 520 Diamonds + 520
- INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds + 1060
- INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds + 2180
- INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds + 5600
#3 SEAGM (SEA Gamers Mall)
Apart from the regular top-ups, SEAGM also offers Free Fire weekly and monthly memberships.
- INR 165 – 210 Diamonds
- INR 488 – 645 Diamonds
- INR 812 – 1080 Diamonds
- INR 1623 – 2200 Diamonds
- INR 3212 – 4450 Diamonds
- INR 4818 – 6900 Diamonds
#4 MooGold
Players can directly top-up Diamonds by entering their UID and IGN, and they don't need to login onto the website.
Following Diamonds top-ups are available on MooGold:
- INR 165.63 – 210 Diamonds
- INR 645.01 – 645 Diamonds
- INR 779.37 – 1080 Diamonds
- INR 1640 – 2200 Diamonds
- INR 3279.23 – 4450 Diamonds
- INR 4914.58 – 6900 Diamonds
Published 25 Oct 2020, 08:34 IST