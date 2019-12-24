Free Fire: Mad Snowman mode explained

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Mad Snowman mode is now live on Free Fire

The new Mad Snowman mode is one of the main attractions of the ongoing Winterlands event in Garena Free Fire. It's a fast and fun game mode which is very similar to normal mode but comes with an additional festive spirit touch and Winterlands theme.

However, the mode is also a little complicated and can be confusing, especially for players who are trying it for the first time. Here is a brief on the latest Mad Snowman mode that will explain everything needed to thrive in it.

You turn into a snowman

The player turns into a Snowman

During the game, your body will slowly turn into a snowman part by part. Turning into a snowman will grant players additional benefits such as higher jumps and faster speed.

Every time you get knocked down, you will lose all the snowman parts and will start from scratch again (after getting revived).

The snowball funda

Players turn into a snowball after getting knocked down

Every time you get knocked down, you turn into a snowball that can be moved around just like a normal character. You will stay as a snowball for a fixed duration, after which you will turn into a normal character again.

However, while in the snowball phase, you are restricted to just normal movements, so it’s best to take cover. If you are the last surviving member of your squad and you get knocked down, you won’t turn into a snowball; instead, you will instantly die.

Overall, the Mad Snowman is a fun game mode that provides a thrilling experience. One of the tasks for the Winterlands event is playing Mad Snowman mode 20 times, which is easily doable in one day.

Apart from Mad Snowman mode, the “Treat your Panda” event is also live. Players can earn exclusive rewards by simply feeding the Panda different food items available in the game.