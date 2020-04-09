Free Fire Map: Which is the best place to land?

Here are the top 5 loot locations in Free Fire to find the best guns.

This comprehensive guide will help you start the game on the right note.

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has captured the eSports industry by storm, and the game is celebrating its amazing achievements after ever update. In fact, Free Fire is now competing with the free to play PUBG Mobile Battle Royale game, and has acquired the majority share of mobile players.

As everyone knows, while playing Free Fire, a good loot is always essential on the battleground, since when it comes to fights with professional players, the player with the better guns almost always dominates the battlefield.

Related: How to download Free Fire APK for Android?

To obtain a better loot, hot drops aren't necessary every time. For the passive players, there are a lot of locations available in the Free Fire map where players can loot in peace without participating in any early fights.

So, in this article, the top five landing locations of Free Fire will be discussed.

Also Read: New MP40 Gun added in Free Fire's Incubator Spin

#5 Hangar

Starting with a familiar loot spot of Free Fire, the Hangar is primarily known for its build style. Although the location is small, players can find better guns here when compared to other hot-drop places.

The hangar has two large warehouses in its area, which makes it more convenient for players to loot around quickly. Furthermore, Free Fire players can also find a sniper rifle like the Kar98k more easily here.

Hangar Location

Advertisement

#4 Bimasakti Strip

Bimasakti Strip is a place where not everyone likes to drop in, but this underrated location has a good loot which players can utilize within a few minutes of landing on the map.

The area consists of many small-medium sized houses and buildings, which can be used as a primary cover in the final match situation. In addition, the Bimasakti Strip is located near the main road, which will help players find a vehicle quickly in a tough situation.

Bimasakti Strip

#3 Cape Town

A place situated on the east side of the map, Cape Town is the third-best location to gear up for early fights. Since though the buildings in Cape Town are close to each other, players can get some early kills at the start of the round.

Additionally, if you are playing with your entire squad, your teammates will not face any scarcity of resources like medics and weapon ammo.

Cape Town

#2 Shipyard

As the location's name indicates, the Shipyard is positioned near the seashore of the map, which features various high ground spots like cranes, bridges, and more.

The unique thing about this loot location is that if a player find a bolt action or DMR, then no one can stop that player from converting that place into a graveyard. Even if the location turns out to be unfavourable, one can easily escape from the location by boat.

Ship Yard

#1 Mill

When one speaks of top tier guns, the Mill is the only loot spot which comes across every Free Fire player's mind. It doesn't matter whether you are playing in a squad or fighting alone with enemies- a skilled player will command the whole place.

Besides, players can acquire legendary assault rifles and level three gear in no time. However, as it is famed for top tier loot, players can also expect other players to hop into the location.

Mill

However, keep in mind that loot algorithms change, so there may be some variations in different matches.

Since its release, Free Fire has garnered 500M+ downloads on the official Google Play Store, and the game has an overall rating of 4 stars. Following future updates, Garena is planning to launch the Max version of the game, which is specially made for high-end devices.

Know more about it: What is Free Fire Max and other FAQ's about the upcoming Garena's Free Fire Max version