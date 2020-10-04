Free Fire Max is the refined version of Garena Free Fire. It has enhanced visual effects, animations and graphics that improve the overall battle royale experience for players.

The game’s open beta testing has already begun in regions like Bolivia, Malaysia and Vietnam. Players can download this variant using APK and OBB files.

In this article, we provide you with the APK and OBB files for Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max APK and OBB files download links

Here are the download links for both APK and OBB files.

APK File Download Link: Click here

OBB File Download Link: Click here

The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 47.52 MB and 1.04 GB, respectively. Therefore, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their devices. They can then follow the steps given below to install Free Fire Max:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option. You can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file but do not open it yet. Extract the zip file to obtain the OBB file.

Step 4: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefiremax (Create a folder named ‘com.dts.freefiremax’)

After the files are copied, you can open and run Free Fire Max.

It is important to note that this is a beta version that is restricted to specific regions. Therefore, only users from those regions (Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam) will be able to enter the game.

If users face an error message stating that ‘there was an error parsing the package’, they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

