Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of the quick-paced battle royale game Free Fire, which is one of the top titles in its genre for mobile. It will be a stand-alone application, which will feature added visual effects and animations, including for player movement, vehicles, and more.

Ever since its initial beta announcement, it has ensured to keep players buzzing for it's release. As the name Free Fire Max suggests, it will have advanced graphics - including higher resolution maps and vehicles.

It will also offers a larger degree of personalization to the players. As for the background sounds, players will have an option to choose between the classic or newer one.

Players using both versions will be able to play together, which will lead to further widening of the game's overall reach.

Free Fire Max open beta testing for both Android and iOS begins today

Free Fire MAX will be available for Open Beta testing, on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, in Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Users from these countries will be able to download it from 23rd September 2020.

The key feature is that, for the first time, Free Fire MAX beta will be made available to the iOS users as well. The earlier betas were only accessible on Android.

For Android, the game's minimum requirement is 2 GB RAM and Android version 4.4 & above. As for iOS, it will run on every device that released after the iPhone 6S, which has the capability to upgrade to iOS 11.

The players will not be required to create a new account to play Free Fire Max. They will be able to use their existing accounts from the original version of the game. Most importantly, they will be able to carry their settings and game progress over to the enhanced application as well.

