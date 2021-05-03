Free Fire Max latest version: APK+OBB download link for specific regions

Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire. The game is yet to be released globally, and its beta testing process has just begun in Malaysia, Bolivia and Vietnam.

Free Fire Max offers improved visual effects and animations, higher resolution maps, advanced graphics, and more. The best part about the game is that players can use their existing Free Fire account to play it. Their progress will be stored and maintained across the two games.

Pre-registrations for Free Fire Max recently began in the MENA region. Players from the region will receive exciting rewards after pre-registering for the game.

Also read: DAYWIN's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

A step-by-step guide on how to download Free Fire Max latest version using APK+OBB files

Free Fire MAX zip file: Click here

Advertisement

Note: It is important to note that the beta version is restricted to the specific regions mentioned above. Hence, only players from those countries will be able to access the game.

Players need both the APK and OBB files to download the latest version of Free Fire Max. The zip file has both of them, and its size is around 897 MB. Players have to ensure that they have enough space on their devices before downloading the file.

Players can follow these steps to download and install the latest version of Free Fire Max on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players must download the zip file from the link provided above. They have to extract it to obtain the APK and OBB files of Free Fire Max.

Step 2: Once the extraction is complete, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. Next, they should install the APK file, but they must not open it yet.

Step 3: Players should then copy the entire ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ to the following directory: Android/OBB.

Step 4: After the OBB file is copied, players from the specified regions can open Free Fire Max and enjoy the game.

If a player faces an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps mentioned above again.

Also read: GW Manish's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more