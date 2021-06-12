Free Fire Max latest version update: APK + OBB download links for specific regions

Fans have eagerly waited for Free Fire Max, the enhanced and improved version of the base game. It boasts better graphics and refined effects to provide an immersive gaming experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of this game is that players do not have to create a separate account as their progress from the original game will be carried forward and maintained on both versions in real-time.

Free Fire Max has not come out globally and is still in the beta stage in selected regions, such as Malaysia, Bolivia, Vietnam, and the Middle East. By the time the beta went live in the Middle East region, it had more than 2 million pre-registrations, exceeding all the developers' milestones.

The following guide shows how players can download and install this enhanced version on their Android devices.

How to download Free Fire Max using APK and OBB

Installing the latest version of the game requires both the APK and OBB files. The download link for them has been provided below:

Free Fire Max APK + OBB download link: Click here

The rar file containing both the APK and OBB files is 900 MB. SO users must have enough space on their devices before they can begin the download.

Here are the steps to download and install Free Fire Max in a specific region:

Step 1: To begin, users must download the Free Fire Max rar file from the above link and extract it.

Step 2: They should install the game's APK file. It's vital to enable 'install from unknown sources' if it hasn't already been toggled on.

Step 3: Once the installation ends, players shouldn't open the game but instead copy the "com.dts.freefiremax" folder to Android/OBB.

Finally, players can test Free Fire Max after the files have been copied.

Users who encounter an error message while installing the APK file stating, "there was a problem parsing the package" can redownload the file and install it again.

Minimum requirements

Players with devices running on the Android version 4.4 & above and more than 2 GB of RAM can enjoy the title. iOS users with iPhone 6S and above will be able to run the game smoothly.

