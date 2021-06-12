TSG Ritik's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Ritik Jain, aka TSG Ritik, is a Free Fire content creator who runs the YouTube channel, “TWO SIDE GAMERS,” alongside TSG Jash. The channel currently has 7.9 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats, including his K/D ratio, headshots, and more.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has played 11618 squad games and has won on 2269 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.53%. He has 26868 kills and 5370 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.87 and a headshot rate of 19.99%.

The content creator has 259 victories in 2362 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 10.96%. With 4512 kills and 726 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.15 and a headshot rate of 16.09%.

TSG Ritik has played 898 solo games and has triumphed in 61 of them, making his win rate 6.79%. He has 1852 foes and 532 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a headshot rate of 28.73%.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik’s ranked stats

TSG Ritik has 21 Booyahs in 104 squad matches in the current ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 20.19%. With a K/D ratio of 3.98 and a headshot rate of 24.24%, he has 330 kills and 80 headshots in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 5 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 8 kills and 4 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.60 and a headshot rate of 50%.

TSG Ritik has played 4 ranked solo matches but is yet to register a win. He bagged 10 kills and 5 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot rate of 50%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

TSG Ritik’s YouTube channel

As mentioned before, TSG Ritik co-runs the channel TWO SIDE GAMERS with TSG Jash. There are currently 1250 videos on the channel, with over 1.18 billion combined views.

TWO SIDE GAMERS has accumulated 420k subscribers and 87 million views in the last 30 days. Readers can click this link to check out the YouTube channel.

TSG Ritik’s social media handles

To visit TSG Ritik’s Instagram profile, players can click here.

