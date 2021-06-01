Free Fire Max official release: Is the game available in India?

The mobile gaming community has been eagerly awaiting the release of Free Fire Max ever since its development was reported in 2020. As its name suggests, it is an improved version of Garena's popular battle royale game, Free Fire.

The revamped version of Free Fire has been designed to elevate the overall battle royale experience for players. In addition to better visuals, the game will have enhanced sound effects and animations. It will also offer a greater degree of customization.

However, Free Fire Max is not yet released worldwide and is still undergoing beta testing in selected regions.

Also read: Garena’s Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore sets new global viewership records, Invites Survivors from India and Nepal to register for the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

Free Fire Max release and availability

Free Fire Max is not available in India yet (Image via Free Fire Max / Google Play Store)

Free Fire Max's open beta testing is currently underway only in Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam on Android and iOS platforms.

Free Fire Max is not yet available in the Indian region, so players from the country cannot play the game right now.

To play Free Fire Max, Android users need a device with 2GB of RAM and version 4.4 or higher. Meanwhile, iOS users need iPhones 6S and above to run the battle royale title.

Also read: Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site: How to use redeem codes in 2021

The pre-registration phase for Free Fire Max is currently underway

Free Fire Max's pre-registration phase recently began for the Middle East region. Garena has announced a variety of rewards for various pre-registration milestones. Players will also receive rewards when their invited friends pre-register for the game.

Thanks to the Firelink technology, players will be able to carry their settings and progress from Free Fire over to Free Fire Max.

Also read: Renowned Free Fire streamer Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, shares thoughts on Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile)