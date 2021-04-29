Free Fire Midnight Samurai Top Up event: List of free rewards and more details

The Midnight Samurai Top Up event was recently introduced to Free Fire. In this event, players will obtain multiple rewards for topping up a certain amount of diamonds.

Even though players have to purchase diamonds to get rewards from the Midnight Samurai Top Up event, these items are considered to be free as players won't have to spend a single penny to get them. Moreover, the number of diamonds that players buy will remain in their accounts even after they receive the rewards.

This article takes a look at how players can get free rewards from the Midnight Samurai event.

How can players get rewards by topping up diamonds in Free Fire's Midnight Samurai event?

The Midnight Samurai Top Up event was launched on April 28th and will end on May 3rd.

The rewards for topping up diamonds in the Midnight Samurai event are:

Legend of the Swordsmen Parachute skin - Top up 100 diamonds

Gloo Wall skin Hayato the Guardian - Top up 500 diamonds

Safari Riot guns Blueprint - Top up 1000 diamonds

Players will be able to collect the rewards as soon as they top up the required amount of diamonds from the store.

How to top up diamonds from Free Fire store and collect rewards

Players can follow these steps to top up diamonds in the Free Fire store section:

Click on the 'diamond' icon

Step 1: Players should first click on the "Diamond" icon present at the top left corner of the default menu screen.

Step 2: They can then choose their desired amount of diamonds and tap on it.

Step 3: Next, players can fill up their details and complete the transaction. After the transaction is complete, the number of diamonds that the players purchased will be shown on his/her profile.

Go to the 'events' tab and collect the rewards

Step 4: Players will then need to go to the Events > Midnight Samurai Top and collect the rewards from the exclusive column.

