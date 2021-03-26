Free Fire mod APK files are fake and will lead to account bans by Garena

Free Fire mod APK is essentially the altered version of the game client, allegedly offering numerous illicit features that provide the players with an unfair advantage over the playing field.

Several videos and websites often mislead unsuspecting users into using these modified files, claiming that their mod/hack has an anti-ban feature. However, its usage is illegal. The player will be caught and will face permanent suspension of the account.

Free Fire mod APKs are illegal and will lead to a ban

Most of these mod APKs do not work and are often filled with spyware and malware, compromising the device's security. Moreover, usage of any mod is illegal and prohibited in Free Fire.

A snippet from the anti-hack FAQ

As per the anti-hack FAQ on the official website, Free Fire defines cheating as

"Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, Modifying of game client and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions which are not existent on the official game."

Meanwhile, according to Garena, third-party applications are,

"Softwares attempt to decompile, reverse engineer, disassemble or hack the Services (or any portion thereof), or to defeat or overcome any encryption technology or security measures implemented by Garena with respect to the Services and/or data transmitted, processed or stored by Garena."

Usage of any third-party applications like mods falls under this category and is cheating and will lead to permanent suspension of accounts that will not be unbanned under any circumstances.

Garena has a zero-tolerance policy against any form/type of cheating. Players found guilty of this offense will be banned permanently.

The anti-hack FAQ states that users' devices used for hacking will also be banned for repeated offenses.

Garena recently banned more than 1.3 million cheaters. Hence, users must refrain from downloading any mod since it does not work and will lead to suspension of accounts.

