Free Fire Mystery Shop: All you need to know

Free Fire has a diverse collection of attractive items, including bundles, characters, and cosmetics. There are many ways for players to get their hands on these items.

The developers of Free Fire frequently introduce in-game events that give players the opportunity to buy exclusive items at cheap prices.

The 12th edition of the Mystery Shop, an event that promises discounts on items, was recently added to select Free Fire servers. Some regions, including Europe and Pakistan, currently have access to it.

This article provides players with an overview of the Mystery Shop event in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire Mystery Shop event

Draw the discount

As stated above, the Mystery Shop event has already begun in a few regions. The event will likely arrive on Indian servers soon.

The Mystery Shop is an event under the Luck Royale tab that offers massive discounts of up to 90% on various in-game items.

Here are the guidelines for the event:

Players must use the Switch button to change to another prize pool.

They can switch back and forth between prize pools.

When the grand prize of current pool is obtained, the player will automatically be switched to the other prize pool.

Purchasing normal items will advance the Grand Prize Unlock progress.

When the Grand Prize Unlock progress bar is full, the grand prize can be unlocked.

This is the perfect opportunity for players to use their diamonds to buy exclusive cosmetics, characters, pets and more.

There are two different prize pools in the Mystery Shop event

The Breakbone Sheriff Bundle and the Brokebone Deputy Bundle are the Grand Prizes for the different prize pools.

Since the Mystery Shop has not arrived on the Indian server yet, players in the region will have to be patient and wait for their chance to obtain the items in the event.

