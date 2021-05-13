Free Fire offers a wide range of in-game items that players can procure via various means. Events are periodically introduced by the developer, offering users an opportunity to get their hands on several things at a lower number of diamonds.

Recently, the Mystery shop has commenced in the Free Fire Indian server. In it, players can purchase numerous exclusive items at heavily discounted rates.

This article provides a guide regarding the new event in the game and how the users can acquire items from it.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Free Fire Mystery shop in May 2021: All you need to know

Mystery shop in Free Fire

As stated above, the Mystery shop has started in Free Fire. It will last between May 13th and May 19th. There are two different prize pools, the Breakbone Sheriff Bundle and the Brokebone Deputy Bundles are the Grand Prizes for them, respectively.

To begin with, users will have to spin to know the discount that they will be obtaining.

Draw the discount percentage

They can later utilize the switch button to change among the prize pools. Once the players acquire the Grand Prize, they will be automatically switched to another pool.

Rules about purchasing

Here’s what the rules read about purchasing from the Mystery shop:

Purchasing normal items will advance the Grand Prize Unlock progress.

When the Grand Prize Unlock progress bar is full, the grand prize can be unlocked.

Therefore, users will have to complete the unlock progress if they wish to purchase the Grand Prize. Follow the steps given below to access the new Mystery Shop event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they will have to navigate the news tab and press the “Mystery shop” section.

Click on the "Go To" button

Step 3: Players must finally click on the “Go To” button to reach the event page.

Also read: Miss Diya's (Blackpink Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021