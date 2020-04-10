Free Fire Name Change: How to change your name in Free Fire?

Here is a step-by-step guide to change your Free Fire character name easily.

A Free Fire character name can be changed by spending 390 Diamonds.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire allows players to choose an in-game name of their choice. This name will represent him/her during the game, and thus every player wants a unique and stylish name that their opponents will remember.

Sometimes, players get bored of such an in-game name and want to spice things up, or accidentally make a mistake in it, and want to change it. In such a scenario, players can reset their Free Fire name quickly, and Sportskeeda also has an article dedicated to the best stylish names for Free Fire.

Steps to change Free Fire In-Game Name

Unlike PUBG Mobile, where the players can change their name for free, players need to spend diamonds in Free Fire to change their In-Game name. Here are the steps to change the character name in Free Fire:

Open the Garena Free Fire game on your device and go to the profile section present at the upper left corner of the main screen.

game on your device and go to the profile section present at the upper left corner of the main screen. Click on the yellow coloured Notebook icon present just below the in-game name at the upper left corner.

A pop up will appear on the screen asking you to type new nickname.

Free Fire Name Change

After entering the new name, pay the required diamonds to finalize your new nickname.

Players need to spend as many as 390 Diamonds to change their nickname, so it is suggested to set the new nickname carefully.

