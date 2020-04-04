×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Free Fire Stylish Name and Nicknames: List of best Free Fire cool and stylish names

  • World's best cool and stylish in-game names for Garena Free Fire
  • The character name can be changed easily by spending 800 Diamonds
Rabia
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Apr 2020, 16:51 IST

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire

Every Free Fire player has to set a character name to represent themselves after installing the game. The nickname, or the character name, can be set by the player as per the player's preferences. Every player wants some eye-catching cool and stylish name that represents his/her gameplay style, and the other players can remember it.

The players who are a part of some team or clan can put the name of the clan as a tag before the in-game name. Along with this, players can also include some special characters in their nickname to stand out from the crowd.

Top Cool and Stylish Nicknames for Free Fire

Here's a list of some cool and stylish in-game names for Garena Free Fire for both boys and girls:

  • Eagle Eyes
  • Vampire
  • Carbon v.0
  • Black Shark
  • Imagine Dragon
  • Hydrogen
  • Black Panther
  • Green Petrol
  • BOOYAH Master
  • Dark Venom
  • Golden Hawk
  • Titanium Gamer
  • Shadow Knight
  • Frag Nite
  • Death Clicker
  • REDCYRUS
  • Gaming Clash
  • Angry Cheetah
  • Stealth Gamer
  • DEATHROID
  • PRAETOR

Stylish Free Fire Nicknames with Special Characters

Including some special characters which are not generally present in the keyboard in your character name can make it look attractive:

  • BŁΛCKŠTØŔM
  • ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx
  • Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ
  • ツTiger♰YourNameツ
  • M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷
  • 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖉𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖝𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖙
  • 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘’𝖘𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉
  • 🆂🆄🆁🆅🅸🆅🅾🆁
  • ĂĹĨ
  • •Who Am I•
  • ฿ŁȺℂ🅺ⲘȺℂ
  • Hitm@n
  • 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖈𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖊𝖗
  • ᴀϙᴜᴀ ᴠᴇɴᴏᴍ
  • SHI€LD⚔ULTRON
  • ĐàRkÇlöwn•ツ
  • MR. Beat Ur A$$
  • Bloodthirsty么
  • INDツWarrior
  • Pirate父Alpha

The players can set the desired name, and those who want to change their nickname can do so by going into the profile section. The character name can be changed easily by spending 800 Diamonds after clicking the notebook icon present next to your in-game name.

Published 04 Apr 2020, 16:51 IST
Garena Free Fire
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us