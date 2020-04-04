Free Fire Stylish Name and Nicknames: List of best Free Fire cool and stylish names
- World's best cool and stylish in-game names for Garena Free Fire
- The character name can be changed easily by spending 800 Diamonds
Every Free Fire player has to set a character name to represent themselves after installing the game. The nickname, or the character name, can be set by the player as per the player's preferences. Every player wants some eye-catching cool and stylish name that represents his/her gameplay style, and the other players can remember it.
The players who are a part of some team or clan can put the name of the clan as a tag before the in-game name. Along with this, players can also include some special characters in their nickname to stand out from the crowd.
Top Cool and Stylish Nicknames for Free Fire
Here's a list of some cool and stylish in-game names for Garena Free Fire for both boys and girls:
- Eagle Eyes
- Vampire
- Carbon v.0
- Black Shark
- Imagine Dragon
- Hydrogen
- Black Panther
- Green Petrol
- BOOYAH Master
- Dark Venom
- Golden Hawk
- Titanium Gamer
- Shadow Knight
- Frag Nite
- Death Clicker
- REDCYRUS
- Gaming Clash
- Angry Cheetah
- Stealth Gamer
- DEATHROID
- PRAETOR
Stylish Free Fire Nicknames with Special Characters
Including some special characters which are not generally present in the keyboard in your character name can make it look attractive:
- BŁΛCKŠTØŔM
- ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx
- Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ
- ツTiger♰YourNameツ
- M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷
- 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖉𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖝𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖙
- 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘’𝖘𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉
- 🆂🆄🆁🆅🅸🆅🅾🆁
- ĂĹĨ
- •Who Am I•
- ฿ŁȺℂ🅺ⲘȺℂ
- Hitm@n
- 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖈𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖊𝖗
- ᴀϙᴜᴀ ᴠᴇɴᴏᴍ
- SHI€LD⚔ULTRON
- ĐàRkÇlöwn•ツ
- MR. Beat Ur A$$
- Bloodthirsty么
- INDツWarrior
- Pirate父Alpha
The players can set the desired name, and those who want to change their nickname can do so by going into the profile section. The character name can be changed easily by spending 800 Diamonds after clicking the notebook icon present next to your in-game name.Published 04 Apr 2020, 16:51 IST