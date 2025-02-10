Free Fire OB48 Advance Server: All new features explored

The Free Fire OB48 Advance Server is underway and will last until February 28, 2025. This is a beta test that Garena releases before incorporating a major patch to iron out any rough edges and implement feedback from players. However, not all FF enthusiasts get access to Advance Server, as downloading them requires an Activation Code, which is granted to selected players.

If you haven't received an Activation Code despite registering for the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server, there's no reason to worry. This article discusses all the features the beta test has revealed about the imminent update.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All features in the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server

Before we discuss the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server, note that these additions aren't set in stone. So, the features mentioned in this article might vary from those in the patch's official release.

1) Supply Box - Unlimited healing and ammo

Supply Box allows players to carry and place a mystery loot anywhere on the battleground. Upon being unlocked, it yields decent loot, including eight Super Medkits, multiple normal Medkits, and 1,000 AR ammo.

2) Revamped M1887

One of the most significant changes the developer can make, as per the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server, is granting the M1887 unlimited ammo. This is one of the most popular Shotguns (SG) in Free Fire, and after the update, it can be labeled as the deadliest gun in close-range combat.

3) Artifact Builder

Artifact Builder lets players create useful tools for survival in exchange for FF Tokens. Here are some of these tools:

Mushroom Generator : Used for healing, speed boosts, and enemy scanning.

: Used for healing, speed boosts, and enemy scanning. Super Dart : Detects enemy locations in specific areas.

: Detects enemy locations in specific areas. Sensor Beacon: Locates nearby foes and yields rewards for eliminating them.

4) Zone Damage Indicator

Zone Damage Indicator is another fresh feature revealed in the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server. It helps players track the damage received when they are outside the Safe Zone.

5) Unlimited Landmines and Launch Pads

As per the beta test, Landmines and Launch Pads can be placed unlimited times with a cooldown.

6) New character - Oscar

Oscar is a fresh character players can expect in the imminent update. Upon activating his ability, Oscar can attack through walls and inflict damage on hidden foes.

