Players now have an opportunity to earn free Diamonds in the Free Fire OB48 Advanced Server. All they need to do is download the patch's APK file, explore all its content, and report a bug if they find one. Doing so will get them free FF Diamonds, the title's high-end currency.

Garena releases a beta test for every major Free Fire update before the official release. These are called Advanced Servers, accessible to only a handful of players who possess an Activation Code. Releasing an Advanced Server helps the developer fix bugs and iron out any rough edges before the patch goes live.

Read on to learn how to get free Diamonds in the Free Fire OB48 Advanced Server.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to get Diamonds in Free Fire OB48 Advanced Server for free

Follow the steps mentioned below to get Diamonds in the Free Fire OB48 Advanced Server for free:

Step 1: Head to Free Fire's Advanced Server website.

Step 2: Log in using your Free Fire account.

Step 3: Fill in a Registration Form.

Step 4: Wait for the Activation Code, which will arrive in your in-game inbox or email.

Step 5: Install the OB48's APK file from the FF Advanced Server website.

Step 6: Launch the game on your device.

Step 7: Log in using your FF credentials.

Step 8: Enter the Activation Code.

Step 9: Explore all the new features and report a bug if you find one.

Note that the OB48 Advanced Server is accessible only to Android users. Also, the activation code is valid for a short period, so make sure you use it in time.

Free Fire OB48 Advanced Server: Useful details and how to report a bug

A new patch is around the corner (Image via Garena)

Reporting a bug in the Advanced Server is pretty easy. Players can use the in-game feedback tool or visit the Advanced Server website to do so.

Here is some additional information that you should know before downloading the OB48 Advanced Server:

File size: 947 MB

Device: Android

Number of players who received an Activation Code for the test: 10,000+

Main highlights: A new character, two weapons, and a game mode.

