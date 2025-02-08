Free Fire OB48 Advance Server APK file download link

Free Fire's OB48 Advance Server is live, and it presents the perfect opportunity for players to test out the features of the upcoming update. The test server features several interesting components, including a new character named Oscar. As always, only users who have the Activation Code will be able to access the Advance Server.

The APK download link has also been made available, and individuals can directly download it through the official Advance Server website. Since the server is not made available for iOS devices, users on that platform will have to wait for the game’s official update to try out the new features.

Here are further details on downloading the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server APK file on Android devices.

Steps to download the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server APK file

Download the OB48 Advance Server APK from the official website (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB48 Advance Server APK file has been made available by Garena, and the following steps can be followed to download the same:

Step 1: Open any web browser and go to the Advance Server website, which can be found here.

Step 2: Complete the login process using the login option earlier employed during registration.

Without completing the registration process, it won’t be possible for you to download the APK file. Furthermore, registering for the Advance Server is the only way to get the Activation Code.

Step 3: Upon completing the login, tap on the “Download APK” button. This will commence the download process of the file.

Ensure your device possesses sufficient storage space to successfully download and install the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server APK.

Step 4: Once the download is done, proceed ahead with the installation process.

Step 5: Open the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server and enter the Activation Code to try out all the new features that have been integrated.

For those unaware, the Activation Code is a special code is required to complete the login process for the Advance Server. It is provided to a limited number of users after registration.

Guide on obtaining the Activation Code

Complete the registration by follow the steps below (Image via Garena)

Follow these steps to complete registration:

Step 1: Use the link provided above to access the Advance Server website. After reaching, select between the two login options.

Step 2: Once the login is completed, enter the email into the text field provided on the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the “Join Now” button to perform the registration.

Getting the Activation Code after registration is not guaranteed. However, since there are no alternatives, you'll have to wait.

