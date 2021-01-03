Create
Free Fire New Beginning event 2021: List of free rewards

Image via Free Fire/Facebook
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 03 Jan 2021, 12:33 IST
Feature
The Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire was introduced at the beginning of the year, i.e., on January 1st, 2020.

A few days ago, the developers of the fast-paced title had revealed the "The New Beginning Calendar," which provided the players with insights about the multiple events planned for the new revamped map.

Most of the events are already underway and allow the users to acquire several in-game items for free. This article lists out all the free rewards in the Free Fire New Beginning event.

List of free rewards in the Free Fire New Beginning event

5x Diamond Royale Voucher

5x Diamond Royale Vouchers were available as a login reward on January 1st, 2021. However, players cannot collect them now.

1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Users can also win a weapon royale voucher by answering five simple questions in the Bermuda Remastered Quiz.

Cosmetic items

The players can also earn various other rewards from the Bermuda Treasure event, where they have to collect the Sakura Stamps. The stamps can be obtained by completing daily missions, which refreshes at 4 AM IST every day and as a map drop.

They can later use these stamps to redeem various exclusive rewards, including bundles, surfboard skins, and banners. Here is a list of all the available rewards that the users can claim using the Sakura Stamps:

40 Sakura Stamps

Rewards that can be collected at 40 stamps
  • Winterlands 2019 Festivity banner
  • Force of Fire banner
  • Party Animal banner

80 Sakura Stamps

Rewards that can be collected at 80 stamps
  • Spikey Spine Surfboard
  • Egg Hunting Craze Surfboard
  • Wasteland Survivor Surfboard

120 Sakura Stamps

Rewards that can be collected at 120 stamps
  • Wasteland Wanderer Bundle
  • Hearthrob (Female) Bundle
  • Snowy Servitude Bundle

The players can only collect one of the three rewards in each case; hence, they must carefully select the rewards. The event will be open till January 10th, 2020, so they have sufficient time on their hands to collect the required tokens.

Web event

The website is yet to open
The details of the web event are yet to be revealed by the developers.

Published 03 Jan 2021, 12:32 IST
Garena Free Fire
