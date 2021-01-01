Free Fire New Beginning event: How to download new Bermuda Remastered map

Garena Free Fire has been massively popular since its release over three years ago. The title offers users three different maps – Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

But fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of the revamped version of Bermuda. Earlier, in August, it was released for the Clash Squad mode as part of the game's third-anniversary celebrations.

Today, i.e., January 1st, 2021, Bermuda's remastered version was made available to the users. This article provides a detailed guide for players to download it in Free Fire.

Downloading Bermuda Remastered in Garena Free Fire

The size of the new map is 85.81 MB, so users must ensure they have enough storage space available on their devices:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free and tap the 'Download Center' icon, as shown in the picture below:

Click the Download Center icon

Step 2: Several resource packs will appear on the screen.

Step 3: They have to press the 'Download' icon, as seen in the photo below. The map will get downloaded soon.

Tap the Download icon

The calendar of 'The New Beginning' has been released, and here is the timeline of the events:

The New Beginning in Garena Free Fire

Winter Calendar Daily Rewards (December 25th, 2020 to January 1st, 2021)

Login Reward (January 1st, 2021)

New Map: Bermuda 2.0 (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Bermuda Treasure (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Bermuda Remastered Travels (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Map drop (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

Discover the map (January 8th, 2021 to January 15th, 2021)

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

