Free Fire New Beginning Event: New Bermuda map, free rewards, and more

A few days ago, Free Fire had announced that the remastered version of Bermuda would be launching on January 1st.

Alongside the newly remastered version, Bermuda 2.0, the developers have arranged multiple events and free rewards for players to claim after January 1st, 2021.

Recently, "The New Beginning Calendar" was introduced in the game, which displays several event rewards for Bermuda 2.0 along with the ongoing Winter Calendar event.

The New Beginning Calendar in Free Fire

The New Beginning Calendar displays the events that are going to take place in the game according to the timeline mentioned.

The New Beginning Calendar in Free Fire

Winter Calendar Daily rewards: (December 25th, 2020 to January 1st, 2021)

(December 25th, 2020 to January 1st, 2021) Login Reward: (January 1st, 2021)

(January 1st, 2021) New Map: Bermuda 2.0: (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

(January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021) Bermuda Treasure: (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

(January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021) Bermuda Remastered Travels: (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

(January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021) Map drop: (January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021)

(January 1st, 2021 to January 10th, 2021) Discover the map: (January 8th, 2021 to January 15th, 2021)

Rewards

There are not many details available about the Bermuda 2.0 rewards, but according to the components present in the calendar, here are the rewards for The New Beginning:

Bermuda Treasure: While playing this event, players have to collect the flowers as tokens, which can be exchanged later to redeem the rewards. The rewards displayed are three surfboard skins and three costume bundles.

The Bermuda Remastered Travels and Map Drop event only offers the chance to earn the flower tokens to redeem the rewards.

Discover the Map event will offer players a cosmetic fashionable bundle—a costume bundle consisting of a Top and a Bottom.

However, if players log into the game on January 1st, they will be rewarded with five Diamond Royale vouchers.

New Bermuda 2.0 map: How to download?

The Bermuda 2.0 map will be available in the game only from January 1st, 2021, but players can download the map beforehand. They can follow these steps to download the map in the game.

Tap on the Download Center icon present at the top of the default loading screen of Free Fire.

Several downloadable packs will appear.

Several downloadable packs will appear.

Click on the Download icon

Tap on the download icon present beside the Bermuda Remastered column.

