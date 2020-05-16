Free Fire: New character Lucas coming soon to Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire

The registrations for Free Fire Advance server have begun and this update will feature the forthcoming OB22 version. The registration portal for the advanced servers will close on 24th May as stated by officials and the participants will receive the download link via email.

In the meantime, a new Lucas character has been spotted in another region of Free Fire which has high chances of getting released in the next update.

We all know that Mystery Shop 9.0 is around the corner and this exclusive event will bring various new items at heavy discounts. Along with Mystery Shop 9.0, the Lucas character is also expected to arrive in the game.

Let's take a quick look at complete details of the new Free Fire character.

Free Fire: Introduction to the Lucas character

Image Credits: Gamers zone

Lucas Pezzini Leiva, popularly known as Lucas, is a professional Brazilian footballer. The pro footballer began his career in the game by winning the Campeonato Gaúcho at Grêmio.

Garena is likely to bring Lucas as an in-game character who will possess unique abilities. In real life, Lucas is famous for his hat-tricks on the football field. Thus, in Free Fire, he has been given a unique ability named "Hat-trick skill". Whenever a player will take a kill, the hit points of the character will start increasing automatically.

Free Fire: Lucas character cost and other details

The character will cost around 599 Diamonds and will be released in the Free Fire OB22 update. Moreover, some data miners have also claimed that players can purchase it with a discount as the character doesn't come under the Legendary section.

There are may leaks on the internet which describe other features of the character. However, one shouldn't rely on the speculations and think twice before making any assumptions. In this case, it is advised to hold your horses until Garena releases the character officially.