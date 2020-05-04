Free Fire: Mystery Shop 9.0 expected release date

Free Fire Mystery Shop 9.0

Free Fire's Mystery Shop 9.0 update is around the corner, and the much-awaited event will make a comeback this month. The upcoming Mystery Shop 9.0 will feature several new bundles in the game, with massive discounts. According to leaks, the forthcoming update is likely to bring a Street Swimsuit, new characters and a few new weapon skins.

Free Fire fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Mystery Shop 9.0 update. While the official release date is not known yet, the update expected to hit servers on 24th May.

Release Date of Free Fire Mystery Shop 9.0

According to leaks which surfaced online, the Mystery Shop 9.0 update is expected to release on 24th May. However, as mentioned above, the confirmed release date of Mystery Shop 9.0 is yet to be announced officially. On 24th May, Garena will also release a new update for Free Fire, in which several new features will make their way into the game.

For those who are new to the game, the Mystery Shop is an exclusive event of Free Fire which frequently appears in the game. In this event, items are made available at heavy discounts. Moreover, the developers also add various rewards, which are available for purchase only during the event.

Mystery Shop

Previously, Garena brought Mystery Shop 8.0 with the release of the Free Fire OB20 update. In Mystery Shop 8.0, the game collaborated with Ragnarok, which is an online MMO role-playing game developed by Gravity. Apart from Ragnarok skins, the shop also featured the “Poring Pet.” The pet made its debut in one of the recent updates, and it was also a part of the Mystery Shop.

There's a bunch of information regarding this update that hasn't been revealed yet by officials, and Garena will most likely announce the same in the upcoming weeks.