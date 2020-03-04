Free Fire: Mystery Shop 8.0 in will be most likely Ragnarok related, leak suggests

Upcoming loading screen, Photo Credits: Free Fire Gamer's Zone

Garena rolled in the OB20 update recently, which includes Kalahari Map, New training mode, and a new character called Steffie. Like every new patch, there will be a new Mystery shop coming to the game, and as is always the case, leaks and rumors have already started to surface

Mystery Shop is an in-game shop event in Free Fire, where items are made available on a massive discount. The last Mystery Shop was released during the T.R.A.P. event, which featured T.R.A.P. skins and plenty of other in-game items and cosmetics.

The next Mystery Shop(8.0) will most likely be related to Ragnarok as Garena collaborated with the game recently. Ragnarok is an online MMO role-playing game developed by Gravity. Free Fire recently collaborated with the Ragnarok and according to leaks, the next Mystery Shop will feature Ragnarok related items and cosmetics.

Upcoming skins according to leaks, Photo credits: Free Fire Gamer's Zone

Apart from all the Ragnarok skins, the shop will also feature the latest “Poring Pet.” The pet made its debut a month ago and most likely will be a part of an upcoming mystery shop. Players can also expect new skins and a Ragnarok themed mask. However, all these details have been concluded from leaks and nothing is concrete as of now.

The dates for next Mystery Shop have not been confirmed yet but expect to arrive at the end of this month or beginning of the next month.