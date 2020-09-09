Free Fire: New FFIC redeemable code for September 2020

Garena Free Fire has a vast range of cosmetics, which can be brought with (diamonds) in-game currency. These include weapon skins, which increase the statistics of your existing weapons, character skins, pets and more.

Thus, if you want to compete in the higher eSports leagues of Free Fire, you need to have skins which complement your in-game playstyle. As a result, many casual players wait for free codes which are released by Garena on certain occasions to get free cosmetics and use them in the game.

Free Fire India Championship 2020's (FFIC 2020) league stage matches have started today, and the developers released a code that you can claim in the game. In this article, we will be discuss this code that you can redeem and earn free cosmetics.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 redeemable code for September 2020

Code: FFIC-34N6-LLLL

Redeemable till: 9th September (11:59 pm)

You can redeem this code at Garena's official Free Fire site or click here and log in to your in-game account. After that, you have to enter the code, and you will receive the free rewards in the game.

This FFIC code was released today during Free Fire India Championship 2020's Day 1 league stages, and thus, you can expect more such codes in the future from the developers.

You can also watch the stream on Free Fire's official YouTube channel, and when they reach the milestones of 50k, 100k and 200k viewers, you will have a chance to get access to new rewards in the game.

