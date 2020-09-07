Watch: Scout breaks iPhone while playing Free Fire on live stream

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India, and this has made streamers, and popular eSports players, switch to other games. Scout OP has been one of the most famous PUBG Mobile players, and a role model for many others. However, the recent ban saw him also switch to another popular battle royale title, Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire has been competing with PUBG Mobile since the latter's arrival. However, many players feel the graphics of Garena's offering is far worse. The developers, though, are coming up with an advanced version of the game, called Free Fire Max, which should remove any such complaints.

In this article, we talk about an incident which took place in Scout's Free Fire stream today.

Scout breaks iPhone's back glass during Free Fire live stream

Scout was enjoying Free Fire, especially the classic matches, and goes by the IGN IamFakeScout. When getting multiple wins, suddenly, YouTube went down, and his iPhone slipped off his hands. After the stream came back on, he showed his broken phone's back to the audience.

His viewers responded with the 'F', and some even provided him with an estimated cost to fix the issue. Scout loved the exceptional quality of cosmetics and characters in the game, and went bonkers with his in-game diamonds to buy the best items available.

The transition from PUBG Mobile to Free Fire was expected, as both are similar in the battle royale sense, and provide a great experience to players. As one of the big names in the eSports industry has shifted to the latter, we can soon expect some others to follow suit.

It would be interesting to see if the PUBG Mobile ban remains, as Free Fire could be the next big eSports game in the country, and encourage many new players.

